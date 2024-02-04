Six inches of rain expected in parts of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, NWS says

SAN JUAN — Our region can expect a significant rain event this week caused by a lower level trough, the National Weather Service said today.

For now, the peak of the event would occur from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Predicted rainfall accumulation estimates range from 2 to 4″, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches.

The areas that would see the highest concentration of rain would be the south, interior and east of Puerto Rico, as well as all of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

These rains will increase the risk of urban and flash flooding, as well as river flooding and landslides.

The trough in the deep layers of the atmosphere will approach the islands late Monday through Tuesday, bringing humidity from the south over the local area.

This will increase the risk of flooding, increases river surges and landslides across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Based on recent guidance, severe weather is expected beginning over Puerto Rico as early as Monday night or early on Tuesday.

The trail of moisture will extend eastward, covering much of Puerto Rico, and reaching the Virgin Islands late in the Tuesday.

So far, the strongest activity is expected for the Tuesday and Wednesday, but some showers could last until Thursday over Puerto Rico and early Friday in the Islands Virgins.

The NWS graphics show the rain forecast and flood potential for the peak of this event.

The public is advised to be alert to changes in this forecast. We will keep you updated.