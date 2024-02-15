Man charged with making threats to kill postal workers after marijuana package not delivered

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A 41-year-old man from California was charged after he repeatedly made threats to kill postal workers in St. Thomas, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said today.

Simon Peters, of Valley Center, was expected to appear before a federal magistrate judge in California today, she said, adding that after that with he will appear in Charlotte Amalie to face charges.

According to court documents, on January 27, 2024, a United States Postal Service employee received a telephone call from Peters at the Ottley Post Office located in St. Thomas.

Peters was angry that his package addressed to the Kirwan Terrace Housing Community had not

been delivered.

During the call, Peters told the postal employee to “Make sure the fat boy know we’re watching him and next time we’re going to kill him behind the building”.

Peters further threatened that if “any more packages from California go missing, you will see what happen to the co-workers, one by one.”

Peters provided the tracking number for his missing package which had been intercepted and seized by Customs and Border Protection.

An inspection of the package reveals that it contained marijuana.

On January 29, 2024, Peters again contacted the Ottley Post Office and asked to speak with the Kirwan Terrace delivery driver.

Peters stated that he had people driving around looking for the postal employee to kill him.

This case is being investigated by United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted

by Assistant United States Attorney Natasha L. Baker.

United States Attorney reminds the pubic that a criminal complaint is merely an allegation,

and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a

court of law.