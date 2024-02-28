Patrick ‘Benjie’ Mason of Dominica dies at age 69 in Virginia: Obituaries

A well-known heavy equipment operator throughout the Caribbean has died at 69.

It is with great sadness, that we announce the death of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Mr. Patrick “Benjie” Mason formerly of Castle Bruce, Dominica who resided in St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands and Chesapeake, Virginia. Benjie was a well-known heavy equipment operator who operated the caterpillar and backhoe in numerous Caribbean islands including Dominica, St. Thomas, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Croix, Sint Maarten, and many other islands.

He passed away at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center (Chesapeake, Virginia), on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 69.

Patrick “Benjie” Mason of Dominica

He is survived by his wife, Martina Mason (St. Thomas); father, Bernard Mason (UK); daughter, Hildreth “Hilly” Mason-Leon (USA); sons, Patrick Mason Jr. (USA) and Heavin Mason (USA); daughters-in-law, Nichole Mason (USA) and Jill Mason (USA); son-in-law, Darrell Leon (USA); grandchildren, Colbert Graham Jr, Shammia Lindsay-Holliday, Caseera Graham, Patrick Greene Jr. (JJ), Darnell Leon, Heavin Mason Jr, Ezra Mason, Athena Mason, Gabriel Mason; great grandchildren, Jaiden Bedward, Jacquez Bedward, Colin Graham, Khaza Lindsay-Holliday; God child, Hannel Jackson; sisters, Marie Shillingford (Christine/USA) (Albert Shillingford), Joyce Nau (Gabriel Nau) (USA), Tracey Mason (UK), Jennifer Mason (UK), Beverly Mason (UK); brothers, Cuthbert Vigilant (USA), Joshua Vigilant (Gloreen Vigilant) (USA), Paul Mason (USA), Peter Mason (Dominica), Julian Mason (Antigua); uncles, Conrad Prevost, George Prevost, Paul Prevost; grand aunts, Diana Mason, Rose Mason-Blaize, Avelline Mason; grand uncle, Stan Mason; nieces, Samantha Vigilant-Moore, Chantal Shillingford-Horton, Christal Vega, Courtney Nau, Chae Shillingford; nephew, Jamaal Vigilant; cousins, Francis Valmond, Odeler Valmond, Augustus Valmond, Alberta Valmond, Edith Valmond, Martin Edwards, Abraham Edwards, Melba Prevost, Paul Prevost Jr, Hugh “Hodge” Edwards, Pedro Barrington Edwards, Julia Edwards, Alston Mason, McMillan Mason; other nieces, nephews, sisters, and brothers; Michael Gachette (United Kingdom), Casimir Seraphin (Miami, FL), Conrad Seraphin (St. Thomas), Peter Joe Nicholas (Dominica), Martha Baron (Dominica), Florence Jeanne-Rose (Dominica), Heliare Amour, Obeh Canateu, Peter Tavenier, Nelson Tavernier, Sherman Tavernier, Phillip Tavernier, Heavin Mason, Vincent John-Lewis, Randy Seraphin, David Seraphin, John Seraphin, Jermaine Seraphin, Justin Damier, Monica Paul, Veronica Tavernier-Barclay, Beatrice Seraphin, Jillian Seraphin, Cherry Seraphin, Belinda Seraphin, Irene John-Lewis, Mary John-Lewis, Regine Seraphin, Eliane Bulver, Angela Bulver, Natasha Jeanne-Rose, Julia John-Lewis, Joycelin Seraphin, Christelle Seraphin, Orisa Seraphin, Alyss Seraphin, Ashuna, and Ashunte Alexander; close family and friends, Apostle Estrada and Family, Pastor Bernabe and Family, Loreen Bannis-Roberts and Family, Pastor John Jno-Finn and Family, Valerie Thomas and Family, Bro John and Sister Charmaine John, Audrey Smith and Family, Jemma Alphonse and Family, Yvonne Richardson-Joseph and Family, Pastor Kent Wiltshire and Family, Bro Marcellus and Teacher Merle St. Louis, Sister Edith St. Louis, and Family, Sister Isaline Jackson and Family, Brother Rudette James and Family, Jossette and Reggie Graham and Family, Hyacinth “Nurse Thomas” Thomas and Family, Bilhah Sanderson-Cornelius and Family, Cyprien Vigilant and Family, Jose Lima, Michael, Boogie. Also, the Prevost, Bannis, Baptiste, Mason, Seraphin, Tavernier, Jno-Finn Family of Castle Bruce and Soufriere, Dominica.

Other family and friends are too numerous to mention.

Special recognition to the physicians and staff of Sentara Leigh Hospital, Vidant ECU Medical Center (Greenville, North Carolina), Sentara Norfolk General Heart Hospital (Norfolk, VA), Chesapeake Regional Medical Center (ICU, Neurology, Medical-Surgical, Emergency Department), DaVita Great Bridge Chesapeake, Virginia, Chesapeake Comfort Home Health, Harmony Cares Medical Group, Transformation Life Center (Apostle Jimell Roberts (Virginia), Hilly Leon Ministries (Apostle Hilly. M. Leon, Virginia), Kingdom Life International Christian Center (Apostle Estrada, Pastor Kenneth Estrada, and Pastor Bernabe Joseph), FastTrack EMS (Virginia).

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Services (Portsmouth, Virginia) and Turnbull Funeral Services (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands).

Public Viewing on Friday, March 8, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull Funeral Home (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands).

Funeral Service will be held on Celebration of Life Service Kingdom Life International Christian Cente 15-17 John Donko St. Thomas, USVI Saturday, March 9, 2024, 9 a.m. viewing, service at 10 a.m. Interment Western Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.

Patrick “Benjie” Mason

Sunrise: June 16, 1954

Sunset: February 8, 2024