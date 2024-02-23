St. Thomas man shot dead in Bovoni

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a St. Thomas man was shot dead in a housing project on St. Thomas late Thursday night.

Omar K. Fontaine, 20, was positively identified by a family member as being the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 11:11 p.m. when the ShotSpotter detection system alerted to multiple gunshots fired in Estate Bovoni Apartments on St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

Units from the Mariel C. Newton were dispatched to the Bovoni housing community and upon their arrival they discovered an unresponsive Fontaine on the ground, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

“The male (Fontaine) appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds about his body,” Dratte said.

Emergency Medical Technicians, who were on scene, concluded that Fontaine did not have any vital signs.

Anyone having information area asked to contact 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.