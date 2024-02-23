Suspect in string of robberies found to be sitting in prison already

CHRISTIANSTED — Surveillance video helped police track down a man wanted for a string of robberies — and when officers went to track him down — they found that he was sitting in prison already..

Koi Thomas, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree robbery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on February 20, when 911 dispatchers got reports of multiple robberies occurring in the Christiansted area, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Koi Thomas, 28, of St. Croix.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives tasked with the case got in contact with the victims of the two robberies who explained that they had been robbed, police said.

During the investigation, detectives canvassed the area and obtained a surveillance photo of the suspect, who turned out to be one Koi Thomas, according to police.

“Additional information was disclosed that Koi Thomas was arrested earlier that day in reference to a larceny that occurred in the Gallows Bay area, and he was being detained at the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

On Thursday at 9:00 a.m., detectives traveled to the Golden Grove prison and placed Thomas under arrest for two counts of third-degree robbery, according to Chichester.

Thomas was transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station where he was booked and processed. His bail was set at $25,000.00 as per chart.

Thomas was then remanded back to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the prison.

He was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court today.