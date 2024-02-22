Stabbing victim undergoing ’emergency surgery’ after Cane Bay bar assault

CHRISTIANSTED — Virgin Islands Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a suspect in a bar stabbing at Cane Bay on St. Croix late Wednesday afternoon.

Calvin Belle Jr., 23, is wanted for first-degree assault, according to the VIPD.

The case began at 5:16 p.m. when the 911 dispatchers got a report of a stabbing at Sprat Net Bar in Cane Bay, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

“Upon the arrival of the officers, they made contact with the victim who had sustained stab wounds to his neck,” Dratte said. “CIB Detectives on scene canvassed the area for witnesses and conducted a preliminary investigation.”

The victim, a male individual, was transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital by ambulance and taken into emergency surgery, according to Dratte.

The Criminal Investigation is searching for the prime suspect, one Calvin Belle Jr.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Calvin Belle Jr. please call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340 712-6119, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.