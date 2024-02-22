Liberty Mobile responds to nationwide AT&T outage affecting the U.S. Virgin Islands

SAN JUAN — Giovanna Ramírez de Arellano, senior director of communications and corporate responsibility, Liberty Communications, issued the following statement on the “AT&T outage impacting local non-migrated Liberty customers.”

“AT&T confirmed that they are experiencing a nationwide outage. This is affecting some of our customers who have not yet migrated to our system. We are in continuous communication with AT&T and they assure us that they are working diligently to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

AT&T’s network suffered a widespread outages across the country Thursday morning with cellular service and internet down, according to the tracking site Downdetector.

Some Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported outages, though theirs appeared to be less widespread than AT&T.

Over 32,000 AT&T outages were reported by customers at about 4 a.m. ET Thursday. Reports dipped then spiked again to more than 50,000 around 7 a.m., with most issues reported in Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, according to the site.

That number surged to more than 71,000 just before 8 a.m. ET.

A little over 1,100 T-mobile outages and about 3,000 Verizon outages were reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

It’s not clear what triggered the service disruption.

AT&T acknowledged the issue Thursday morning saying: “Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning.”

“We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored,” the company said.

On X, the company has been responding to customers reporting cell service issues across the country.

Verizon said Thursday morning that the outages are not impacting their network directly, but are impacting their customers trying to reach another carrier experiencing the issue.

