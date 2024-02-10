Suspect In Strip Club Head Bashing Incident Arrested Downtown

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The prime suspect from head bashing incident that took place outside a strip club near the waterfront on St. Thomas was positively identified on Friday, authorities said.

Yantz “Janet” Diaz, of St. Thomas, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Acting on a tip, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau traveled Friday to the Jala Jala Bar on Kronprindsens Gade in St. Thomas to interview a possible suspect in assault that occurred on January, 21, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Yantz “Janet” Diaz of St. Thomas.

Officers in the Special Operation Bureau joined officers with the Criminal Investigation Bureau as they approached Diaz as she was sitting on the steps near #34 Kronprindsens Gade, police said.

“Officers then took Diaz into custody and transported her to the Alexander Farrelly Justice Complex, Criminal Investigation Bureau,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

Once at the offices of the CIB, a Spanish-speaking officer was brought in to advise Diaz of her Miranda Rights in her native language, according to Freeman.

Diaz was then booked, processed and formally placed under arrest, according to police.

Bail for Diaz was set at 75, 000.00. Unable to post bail, she was jailed pending further court action.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.