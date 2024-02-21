Teen charged in murder of 16-year-old boy

FREDERIKSTED — A teenager has been charged as an adult with the murder of 16-year-old Amon Walcott in June, authorities said.

The suspect, Nkush Jayden James, was 17 years old at the time of the homicide, and had been in protective custody at the Golden Grove prison in St. Croix, police said.

James has been bound over as an adult, and detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest for first-degree murder on February 14. James was placed under arrest Tuesday. His bail was set at $1 million.

VIPD mug shot of Nkush Jayden James of Golden Grove in St. Croix.

He is scheduled to appear at an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court today.

The case began on June 10, when a concerned citizen notified 911 shortly after 6 p.m. that there was a body found in a vehicle at the old Queen Mary Service Station in the Mount Pleasant Area of Frederiksted.

The victim was identified as Walcott, and police said he had died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

MURDER VICTIM: Amon Walcott, 16, on St. Croix.

“Investigation into this case revealed that the victim, a minor, was murdered by Nkush Jayden James,” police said in the news release issued on Tuesday but sent to the Virgin Islands Free Press today.

