16-Year-Old Found Shot Dead In Vehicle Near Queen Mary Gas Station

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a teenager was found shot dead in a vehicle in Mount Pleasant on Saturday evening.

Amon Walcott, 16, was positively identified by next of kin as the shooting victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A concerned citizen notified 911 at 6:12 p.m. about an unresponsive male in a vehicle near the old Queen Mary Highway Service Station in Mount Pleasant, Frederiksted, according to the VIPD.

Emergency Medical personnel was requested and upon arrival they checked Walcott for signs of life, but found none, police said.

“The victim appeared to have been shot multiple times to his upper body and succumbed to his injuries,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The crime scene in Mount Pleasant, Frederiksted on St. Croix.

Walcott’s death is the 10th homicide of the year in St. Croix. There have now been 20 murders so far territory-wide in 2023.

VIPD Acting Police Commissioner Mario Brooks expressed condolences to the family and friends of Walcott.

“Our community is in shock and mourning following the tragic death of a 16-year-old male who was found shot to death,” Acting Commissioner Brooks said. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

“These heinous crimes have no place in our community, The loss of any life is a tragedy, but it is especially gut-wrenching and heartbreaking when it happens to someone so young with their whole life ahead of them.

“We implore our community to come together and support one another during this difficult time. Our silence only allows these senseless acts of violence to continue, and it is up to each and every one of us to take a stand and do our part to keep our community safe.””

“We ask that anyone with information about this crime contact the VIPD immediately through 911, the CIB tip line at 340 778-4850 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim during this tragic time.”