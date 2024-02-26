VIPA looking for a few good airport rescue firefighters

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — VIPA says it needs a few good men and women for its airport rescue firefighter squad.

In a message posted to X today, the Virgin Islands Port Authority said they “offer a rewarding career with excellent benefits and a signing bonus upon completion of a probationary period.”

“Apply to join our dynamic team of port management professionals today at http://viport.com,” according to VIPA.

The brave fire fighting crew of the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighter (ARFF) team is available from 7 a.m. every morning, until the last flight lands at the airports on St. Thomas and St. Croix, the quasi-governmental agency said.

VIPA’s ARFF crew is trained specifically to extinguish aircraft fires. They assist airlines with the removal of disabled aircraft at our airports.

The ARFF crew are also certified first responders and are often the first medical personnel on the scene if a traveler has an emergency at any of our airports. Our ARFF team is always ready to respond.

In the absence of any emergencies, our crews take shifts operating and maintaining our fire trucks and inspecting our airport runways for fire and aircraft hazards.

They also spend time practicing, training, maintaining their fire fighting and other emergency equipment as well as up-keeping the firehouse.