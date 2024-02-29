You Can Fly Frontier Airlines From St. Croix to Orlando Starting in May

FREDERIKSTED — Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop service from Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix to Orlando International Airport in May, the airline announced.

The new route is in addition to recently announced service between St. Croix and San Juan, which begins in June. To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $69 and Premium Seat upgrades starting at $19, according to the press release.

“We’re thrilled to again announce new service from St. Croix,” said Josh Flyr, vice president network operations and design, Frontier Airlines. “It will help further support inbound tourism to St. Croix and, for the local community traveling stateside, Orlando is the most popular destination in the U.S. and offers a huge array of connecting options to destinations both within the U.S. and internationally.”

“Today marks a significant milestone for St. Croix and the U.S. Virgin Islands as we celebrate the launch of Frontier Airlines’ new route to Orlando,” Governor Albert Bryan said. “This new service not only opens a gateway to endless opportunities for cultural exchange and economic growth but also underscores the strength and appeal of St. Croix as a premier destination. We are thrilled to partner with Frontier Airlines to connect our communities and look forward to welcoming more visitors to our shores to experience the unparalleled beauty, hospitality, and spirit of the Virgin Islands.”