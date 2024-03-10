10 Dating Tips for Men Who Want to Be Successful With Women

Whether you want to find a woman for marriage or you just want to mess around, you need to have a basic understanding of female nature. Some of the things that might sound funny to your boys aren’t necessarily the things you want to share with girls. The dating game can be tricky, but with the right guidance, you can easily master them.

In this article, we’ll share some of the best dating tips that will help you score more and better girls. However, we also suggest you do your own research by visiting popular international dating sites like BridesUniverse.com.

1. Everyone’s a Fair Game

The first thing you need to understand is that no woman is out of your league. When young men first start hitting on girls, they usually segregate them based on their own perceived worth. They might look at certain ladies and think to themselves: “There’s no way this hottie would like to hang out with me!”

However, the truth is much more different. You can catch almost any woman as long as you have the right mentality and game. A good rule of thumb is to always hit on women that you’re generally interested in. The girls will feel your energy and might get swooped by it.

2. Spot Small Cues

Women are much more in-tune with their emotions and social surroundings. They will notice almost every small thing that’s happening around her, which also includes the guys who are interested in them. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for young men. Many of us don’t even notice when a woman is flirting, which leads to numerous missed opportunities.

To improve your game, you should start paying attention to your surroundings. Analyze both guys and girls at the parties, and how they interact non-verbally. Specifically, you need to learn to pick up on small cues when a girl is even semi-interested, as it will increase your rate of success.

3. Dress Like a Boss

Your female friends might tolerate sportswear and will never say anything bad about it. Nevertheless, if you want to get as many girls as possible, you need to dress to impress.

Women learn a lot about a guy based on the way they dress. Besides serving as a fashion statement (which women love), our clothes also show our level of maturity, cleanliness, and discipline, all of which are extremely important and thus attractive to the opposite sex. Even if you don’t have the best wardrobe, you should at least make sure everything is cleaned and ironed out.

4. Use Dating Sites in Moderation

Nowadays, many guys use online dating sites to find romantic opportunities. In fact, some men even use these platforms to meet mail-order brides from other countries. While these sites have their merits, they can also be a death trap for young people.

The first thing you need to understand about dating sites is that they almost always provide worse opportunities than real-world encounters. Ladies will list through all these pictures and pick the top choices, even if they’re completely unrealistic. So, if you’re an average guy, you’ll have an extremely limited pool at your disposal.

5. Learn How to Speak

Whether you’re looking for a casual fling or a woman for marriage, you need to learn how to speak. This might sound a bit awkward, but most guys have a very limited vocabulary, making it harder for women to follow the conversation. What’s worse, some of the guys use repetitive phrasing or curse a lot.

Using English at a high level will tell a lot about your upbringing, education, and even intellect. It’s something women expect from their men, as someone who’s going to be the leader of the household in the future.

6. Eliminate Nervous Movements

When interactive with women, you need to eliminate anything that will make you look as if you’re nervous. Small ticks, in particular, might indicate that you don’t have full control over your body, which can be unnerving to the girls who know little about you.

Like everything else, body movements can be your ally or your enemy depending on how you use them. Hand and body movements can get your date more interested in your stories, and you can also use them for flirting. No matter what, make sure to use them in moderation, as a tool, not as a weapon.

7. Listen to Your Date

Unlike men, women rely on communication to convey their emotions and bond with other people. Verbal interaction is probably the most important form of interaction for them, which is why you need to master it. In addition to the previously mentioned speaking, you also have to be a great listener.

Among other things, listening to her stories shows that you’re genuinely interested, which will boost her confidence during initial dates. It also shows that you respect her and probably other women. Being a good communicator is also a good indicator for later stages of dating and co-living, and will affect how you deal with kids.

8. Be Passionate

As mentioned, women want their men to be leaders. And to be a leader, a guy has to be passionate about something. Whether it’s music, rock climbing, or some other activity, you need to show that there’s something in your life that you’re pursuing. Passion is also a good sign of ambition that comes in handy down the line.

9. Don’t Ask Too Much

During the initial stages of your dating, it’s common to ask her all sorts of questions. However, if a girl is too shy to talk about something, it’s much better to just let it go. She will eventually open up about these topics, so there’s no point in alienating her from the get-go.

10. Give Her Space

Women often say they love receiving a message from their better half. In reality, sending too many messages is subconsciously perceived as a sign of low confidence. Although it’s ok to contact her and set up dates, you’ll get much better results by giving her scarce attention and waiting for her to get hooked.