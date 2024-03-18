Cops arrest mom in drowning death of 9-year-old daughter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A 32-year-old mother in St. Thomas was arrested today in the drowning death of her 9-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Anyah Smith was arrested at 11:00 a.m. and charged with first-degree murder, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Smith is facing other related charges not specified in a written statement issued to the press, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Anyah Smith, 32, of St. Thomas.

The suspect was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Smith is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

The case began at 5:22 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to the Rumer Road area near Vitraco Mall in reference to a child who was found dead.

Emergency Medical Technicians on scene this past weekend concluded that a 9-year-old female did not have any vital signs.