British couple die on Caribbean island of Grenada after being found on beach

ST. GEORGE’S — A retired husband and wife from Great Britain have died after being found on a beach in Grenada.

The couple were found on Paradise Beach on the island of Carriacou, on Saturday.

Police said the husband, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying on the sand.

His wife, 77, was rushed to the Princess Royal Hospital on the island, where she was later pronounced dead by a doctor.

The Royal Grenada Police Force identified the couple as David John Foster and Rosaline Foster.

Local media reports said it was an apparent drowning.

It is not yet clear what led to the couple’s death.

Local police are investigating and a post-mortem will be conducted.

The Foreign Office has been approached for comment.

The incident occurred on March 9, 2024.