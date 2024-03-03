Bryan Reflects On Death of St. Croix Radio Station Owner Hugh ‘Mr. P’ Pemberton

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan Jr. issued the following statement today on the death of St. Croix businessman and popular talk radio host Hugh “Mr. P.” Pemberton:

“I join the chorus of voices expressing my shock and sorrow at the passing of Hugh Pemberton. ‘Mr. P’ was more than just a voice on the radio; he was a passionate advocate for St. Croix, dedicating his life and his platform to the betterment of our island. Through his tireless work, he lent his voice and his airwaves to champion the causes dear to our community, making him an indispensable voice to the many who tuned in to his radio program daily.

REST IN PEACE: Hugh “Mr. P” Pemberton

“ ‘Mr. P’ was not only a broadcaster but a respected voice in discussions on politics and policy. I had the privilege of enjoying numerous on and off-air conversations with him, discussions that were always enriching and thought-provoking. I always respected his views and his unwavering commitment to our community.

“Today, as we mourn his loss, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and everyone in the Virgin Islands community feeling this loss. ‘Mr.P’s legacy will undoubtedly live on through the many lives he touched and his significant impact on our community. May he rest in peace.”