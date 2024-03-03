Man says ‘friend’ punched him in the face while he was driving on Crown Mountain Road

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man reported he had been punched in the face while he was driving on Crown Mountain Road in St. Thomas on Friday night.

The case began at 7:51 p.m., when the victim told officers at the Richard Callwood Command that he was driving on Crown Mountain Road with a male friend when “an altercation ensued between them nearly causing an auto collision,” the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victim further stated that the altercation escalated and became physical where he was assaulted and as a result, he sustained a laceration and contusion to the top of his right eye,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective D. Greenaway at 340-774-2211 ext. 5579 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.