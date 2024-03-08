Cops ask for help in solving shooting on Bjerge Gade in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are asking for your help to solve a shooting incident that happened on St. Thomas.

The ShotSpotter system alerted officers on duty that multiple rounds had been discharged on #19 Bjerge Gade at approximately 8:01 p.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 dispatchers got a report shortly afterwards that “a black vehicle pulled up to the hospital with a gunshot victim inside,” according to the VIPD.

“The victim was treated for a gunshot wound by Emergency Room doctors,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “The vehicle sustained multiple bullet holes and no one else was reported injured.”

The VIPD is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Investigation

Bureau at 340-774-2211 extensions 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5556, Emergency services by

dialing 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or Directly to the Chief’s Office at 340-715-

5546 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.

The VIPD assures the public that all tips will be kept in the strictest of confidence and contributors can remain totally anonymous when passing along information.