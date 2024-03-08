Man who crashed stolen motorcycle into cop car turns himself in on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man who escaped police on a stolen motorcycle Thursday has surrendered himself to authorities.

Franklin Archibald Jr., 20, of Charlotte Amalie, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motorcycle, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, when officers responded to a call about a stolen motorcycle near Oswald Harris Court in St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

During the course of the pursuit, the driver of the motorcycle allegedly collided with a police vehicle and was able to escape capture by officers, VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

Archibald surrendered to officers without incident later in the day when he learned that a wanted poster had been issued for his arrest, according to Freeman.

The suspect was read his Miranda Rights, booked and processed. He was jailed pending further court action.

The VIPD is urging anyone with any further information about the incident to contact the Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 extensions 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5556, Emergency services by dialing 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or Directly to the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5546 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.

The VIPD assures the public that all tips will be kept in the strictest of confidence and contributors can remain totally anonymous.

