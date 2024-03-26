Diddy’s Alleged “Mule,” Brendan Paul, Arrested In Miami On Drug Charges

MIAMI — Brendan Paul, the 25-year-old man accused of being Sean “Diddy” Combs’ drug mule, was arrested on Monday on cocaine and marijuana possession charges.

According to Rolling Stone, Paul was detained by Miami-Dade police at Opa-Locka Airport around 4:30 p.m. ET. Local authorities were reportedly working alongside Homeland Security when the arrest was made, as the latter raided Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

The coordinated raids indicated a criminal investigation after the Bad Boy Records founder became the center of several civil lawsuits. However, it’s unclear if Paul’s arrest is connected to a larger investigation involving Combs. The New York native was confirmed to be in Miami at the time of the arrest, per video footage obtained by TMZ, but Miami Police told Rolling Stone that there was no record of him being arrested.

Paul was named in producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Combs, where Jones accused Paul of being Combs’ “mule,” claiming he “acquired and distributed” drugs to Combs and his associates. “Members of the enterprise and their associates procured, transported and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms, and tuci by packing these substances in their carry-on luggage and going through TSA,” the lawsuit noted.

Jones claimed he “personally witnessed” Paul transport or intend to transport illegal substances in his luggage while traveling between Los Angeles, Miami, Virginia, the Caribbean and London on three separate occasions in December 2022, April 2023 and November 2023.

Officers claim Paul had contraband inside his personal bags upon his arrest and is currently being held on two $2,500 bonds for two charges: cocaine possession and possession of a controlled substance.