Discover Puerto Rico Debuts Evolution of Its Successful ‘Live Boricua’ Brand Campaign

SAN JUAN — Discover Puerto Rico, the Island’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), announces the evolution of its successful ‘Live Boricua’ campaign, launching today.

The new creative running on TV, digital and social, will delve deeper into what it means to ‘Live Boricua,’ leveraging emotional storytelling to highlight unique aspects of the Puerto Rican way of life and culture.

In partnership with Puerto Rican Director Luis Gerard and Photographer Stephanie Segarra, as well as an all-Puerto Rican talent and crew, the campaign aims to ignite a new movement within the national and international travel community, encouraging visitors to explore more of the Island and embrace the spirit of adventure.

Familiar locations across Puerto Rico are featured in the content, including adventuring in El Yunque, dining with Puerto Rican chef Mario Pagan in Condado, enjoying Luquillo Beach and dancing at La Factoria in Old San Juan.

Since its launch in 2022, the ‘Live Boricua’ campaign has captured the attention and imagination of travelers, showcasing the natural beauty, world-class beaches and rich cultural heritage of Puerto Rico, which has contributed to record tourism on the Island reaching $9.8 billion in 2023.

“The ‘Live Boricua’ campaign has generated more than 625,000 trips to the Island and more than $2 billion in influenced visitor spending,” said Leah Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer for Discover Puerto Rico. “What makes this campaign evolution unique is the focus on locals extending the invitation to visit the Island. Puerto Ricans are at the heart of this campaign, sharing the landscapes, food, music and more that make the Island so special. It’s the start of a new conversation about what travel should mean for local communities and cultures, not just visitors.”

Beyond “Boricua’s” direct translation, meaning a person from Puerto Rico by birth or descent, it is an experience you can only find one place on earth – in Puerto Rico. ‘Live Boricua’ is the state of mind, spirit, flavor and way of life on the Island. The campaign highlights how to enjoy life the Boricua way and welcomes visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of Puerto Rico – through dance, music, gastronomy, mixology, fashion, art and nature.

“The concept of ‘Live Boricua’ is one no other destination can claim. This guided how we captured and communicated the passion of the Island and its diverse people,” said Luis Gerard, Creative Director of the ‘Live Boricua’ campaign. “It was incredible to work with fellow Boricuas and spotlight places that play an important role in Puerto Rico’s history and culture, and the diversity of people and experiences that are prominent throughout the Island.”

‘Live Boricua’ is being brought to life via new advertising and activations that spotlight #LiveBoricua moments shared by Puerto Ricans, Puerto Rican diaspora and destination lovers. For a look behind the scenes of the ‘Live Boricua’ campaign, visit the Discover Puerto Rico YouTube Page and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

“The energy while developing and capturing this campaign was inspiring and contagious,” shares Adriana Rivera, Multimedia Director for Discover Puerto Rico. “I’m proud to have worked with my fellow Boricuas to bring this to life and show the world what it means to ‘Live Boricua.'”