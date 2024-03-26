Does Antigua have an extradition treaty with the US? P Diddy’s jet spotted in Miami, but tracked to St. John’s

MIAMI — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ properties’ in Los Angeles, Miami and New York were raided earlier today, Monday by federal law enforcement agencies. The specific reasons for the raids have not been given, but are understood to be linked to accusations in a number of lawsuits, including alleged sexual abuse, assault and human trafficking. The rapper has vehemently denied all the accusations.

In the raids by armed officials, Diddy’s sons were taken into custody, but it is not clear if they were actually arrested.

Diddy’s jet tracked to the Caribbean

Subsequent to the raids, with the location of Diddy a.k.a Puff Daddy unknown, in a bid to ascertain that detail, TMZ tracked his private jet, a Gulfstream 5, to St. John’s, Antigua.

Diddy’s jet took off from Van Nuys airport, in the L.A. area, at 9 a.m. PT flying to and landing in Antigua. The flight time is around nine and a half hours.

Subsequent to the raids, footage showed Diddy walking around outside of Miami airport. Eyewitnesses said was apparently questioned be federal agents but not taken into custody.

Is there an extradition treaty between Antigua and the U.S.?

While it appears that Diddy is not in Antigua, if he were there and the U.S. authorities were to seek his extradition, it is important to note that they would be able to rely on an extradition treaty in force between the U.S. and the nation of Antigua and Barbuda, as part of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean Countries. It was signed in 1996 and ratified in 1998.

The treaty obliges each country to extradite to the other any “person sought for prosecution.” An extraditable offence is one punishable under the laws of both countries as punishable by “deprivation of liberty for a period of more than one year, or by a more severe penalty.”