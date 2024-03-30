Dramatic ‘Cliffhanger’ House In St. Thomas Is A $1.8M Thrill

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A one-of-a-kind rental property known as the Cliffhanger House just landed on the market in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, for $1.8 million.

The dramatic getaway, which indeed juts out over an ocean cliff, has been used as a part-time residence and five-star Airbnb rental for the past several years.

The four-bedroom property was originally built as a series of vacation cottages in the 1990s. The second owner, a Washington ,DC, architect, renovated the luxury retreat in the early 2000s before selling it to its current owner, a Chicago–based entrepreneur.

“He stays in it for two to three months during peak season and still grosses over $100,000 annually,” says listing agent Peter Briggs. “It could gross over $140,000 for a new owner focused on rental income.”

And the Cliffhanger has a lot more to offer than just the spectacular views its name suggests.

“There’s an incredible pool, Jacuzzi, large decks, a new gym, and a landscape that blends gardens and large volcanic rocks to create the most unique and private experience,” Briggs says.

The 1.4-acre property comes with a number of recent upgrades: two Tesla wall batteries, 36 solar panels, a new kitchen, and all-new windows and sliding doors with hurricane-resistant glass and shutters. The listing even includes a propane generator that can power the entire house.

Plus, the 4,350-square-foot residence comes fully furnished and ready for its next owners. And if the buyers are interested, the seller plans to work closely with them to ensure they maintain the five-star Airbnb listing and current property management company.

Conveniently, the home is near some of the best beaches on St. Thomas, among other destinations.

It’s just a short drive to the world-famous Magens Beach and sits within a gated community that’s central to the rest of the island and historic town of Charlotte Amalie,” Briggs says.

