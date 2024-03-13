General Hospital TV star found dead in open field

LOS ANGELES — Robyn Bernard — famous for her work on “General Hospital” — is dead … the Virgin Islands Free Press has learned.

Riverside County Coroner tells TMZ they identified the actress’ body using her fingerprints after deputies responded to a death investigation call yesterday in the town of San Jacinto, California.

Bernard, 64, of San Jacinto was discovered shortly after 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of S. San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County coroner.

“Foul play was not suspected in this death,” sheriff’s Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez confirmed.

It’s not clear how long Bernard was been in the field or when she died. The coroner’s office will determine her cause and manner of death.

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed today, but toxicology will take several weeks.

Robyn was born in Gladewater, Texas, and eventually carved out an acting career for herself with small parts in ’80s TV shows like “Diva,” “The Facts Of Life,” “Simon & Simon,” and “Tour of Duty.”

Her big break came in 1984 on the soap opera “General Hospital” … playing the role of Terry Brock for 145 episodes until 1990.

Her final credited acting role came in 2002, when she played a psychologist in the movie, “Voices From the High School.”

Since exiting the acting scene, Robyn kept a relatively private life, out of the spotlight.