Golden Rock murder suspect arrested after two years on the lam

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man wanted on murder charges was arrested Friday, after evading police for two years.

Daniel Ramos, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said today.

Virgin Islands Police have charged Ramos and 44-year-old Timothy Perez in the March 2022 shooting death of Shawn Joseph.

VIPD mug shot of Daniel Ramos, 23, of St. Croix.

Bail for Ramos was set by Superior Court Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. at $1,000,000.00 with no ten percent provision.

Ramos was arrested without incident and remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

He is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on Monday.

Joseph, also known as Akeem Williams, had been released from prison at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove less than 24 hours before he was shot and killed around 1:17 a.m. on March 17, 2022.

VIPD mug shot of Timothy Perez, 44, of St. Croix.

Video surveillance footage collected in the area assisted the investigation and led to secure an arrest warrant for Ramos and Perez, according to Dratte.

Joseph was shot multiple times in his upper torso and head and ultimately succumbed to the injuries he sustained.

When officers’ arrived on the crime scene in Golden Rock, they discovered an unresponsive Joseph lying in the plant bed outside the apartment complex’s rental office.

Multiple spent casings were collected during the processing of the crime scene.

CIB Detectives executed an arrest warrant on Ramos on Friday.