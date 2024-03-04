Man charged with rape on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas resident was charged with raping a woman, authorities said.

Deurys de los Rios, 19, was arrested at 10:00 p.m. Sunday and charged with first-degree rape and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 3:47 p.m., Sunday when patrol units from the Richard Callwood Command were dispatched to the Schneider Regional Medical Center to investigate a sexual assault, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Deurys de los Rios, 19, of St. Thomas.

De los Rios was placed under arrest after being positively identified by the victim as the individual who sexually assaulted her, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The suspect was advised of his Miranda Rights, booked, processed.

Bail for de los Rios was set at $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau or Detective D. Greenaway-Thomas at 340-774-2211 ext. 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI at

1-800-222-8477.