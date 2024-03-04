Man charged in armed robbery at Kmart

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man who brandished a weapon as he fled out the front door of Kmart with several stolen items worth more than $500 has been arrested by police.

Leon Wilkins, age unknown, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Saturday and charged with grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on February 29, when Wilkins allegedly removed several items from the Kmart at Lockhart Gardens Shopping Center in St. Thomas, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Leon Wilkins, age unknown, on St. Thomas

The items stolen were worth in excess of $500.00. Wilkens brandished what appeared to be a firearm in front of the security pfficer, before leaving the retail store on foot, according to police.

Wilkins was advised of his Miranda Rights, booked and processed. The suspect was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911 or Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective D. Greenaway-Thomas at 340-774-2211 ext. 5574 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.