CHRISTIANSTED – Pearl B. Larsen PreK8 School will receive virtual instruction on Wednesday, March 6th, due to a sewage issue impacting the campus, the Virgin Islands Department of Education said today.

Classes will begin at 9:00 am on an abbreviated schedule, according to VIDE.

“Parents will receive virtual instructional links for their students,” VIDE said. “Only the Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8 School will operate on a virtual schedule on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.”