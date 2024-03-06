Police Investigating Kidnapping of 2 Men In Peter’s Rest

CHRISTIANSTED – Virgin Islands Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate a kidnapping of two men in a luxury SUV that took place in Peter’s Rest late Tuesday afternoon.

The case began at 5:45 p.m. on March 5, when police got reports that a kidnapping occurred on the Queen Mary Highway near Royal Furniture in Peter’s Rest, according to the VIPD.

“The 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of a possible kidnapping which was

reported that a white or silver Toyota Tacoma quad cab, abruptly maneuvered in front of a

BMW SUV, where three masked individuals jumped out of the truck, dragged the two

occupants out of the BMW and forced them into the truck and fled the area,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Police officers canvassed the area and were able to locate the victims who confirmed that

they were in fact kidnapped by some individuals who dropped them off in the Halfpenny area of St. Croix, according to Chichester.

“The victims were not able to identify the suspects, however stated there were possibly four suspects in the Tacoma truck,” she added.

The VIPD urges anyone with information on this crime to call 911, the CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.