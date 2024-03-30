Police investigating murder of 20-year-old woman on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department is following up on a wide range of cases this Easter holiday weekend, including a murder that took place in St. Thomas early this morning.

“This weekend presented unwanted challenges for our community in the form of senseless violence,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said today.

Here is a brief rundown of the cases currently being investigated, in the order they came in to the VIPD:

On March 29, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Feliciano Comandante Olivieri was extradited from

Orange County jail in Orlando, Florida, according to the VIPD. Olivieri was arrested on a warrant for “aiding and abetting importation of firearms without a license,” according to Freeman. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections.

Orlando Police Department mug shot of Feliciano Comandante Olivieri

On March 29, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Kasiem Marsh of Estate Carolina on St. John was

arrested on a warrant for a third-degree assault incident that took place on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, police said.

“Mr. Marsh struck the victim with rocks causing injuries,” Freeman said. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections.

On March 29, 2024, at approximately 9:27 p.m., the Criminal Investigation Bureau responded to a

report of a gunshot victim at the Schneider Regional Medical Center (SRMC).

“Investigations revealed that while walking on Wimmelskafts Gade (Back Street), on St. Thomas, he was shot in his arm by an unknown suspect,” Freeman said. “The victim was treated for his injuries.”

On March 29, 2024, at approximately 10:38 pm., the Criminal Investigation Bureau investigated a

report of a pregnant female that was shot in the arm on Krondprindsens Gade, on St. Thomas.

Ricardo M. Rhymer was arrested for the first-degree assault, according to police. Unable to post bail, Rhymer was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections.

On March 30, 2024, at approximately 4:00 a.m., multiple shots were reported fired around Curacao

Gade, on St. Thomas, police said.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau responded to a report of two female gunshot victims at the Schneider Regional Medical Center.

“One victim sustained a non-threatening gunshot injury,” Freeman said. “The second victim was identified as, 20-year-old Amisha Alexander Foy. She succumbed to her injuries.”