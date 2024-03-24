Ski mask ban in effect for St. Thomas Carnival and J’ouvert, VIPD says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Carnival Season is drawing near for “A Cultural Tour Like Never Before

St. Thomas Carnival 2024”, and the Virgin Islands Police Department would like to advise the public, event promoters, and carnival vendors that no ski masks or full-face coverings will be allowed during the St. Thomas Carnival season of events, specifically J’ouvert.

Individuals observed wearing a full-face covering or ski mask will be asked to have the mask removed immediately as a security safety measure. Anyone who refuses to comply will be removed from the event.

With good reason, some individuals would prefer to protect themselves from contracting any

ailments such as COVID-19, and as such, COVID-19 regulated masks are allowed for personal

protection as directed by Governor Albert Bryan, Jr. and the Department of Health.

As the VIPD prepares to ensure that this carnival season is a safe one for you, your family, and

our visitors to enjoy, we highly encourage the community’s cooperation. Remember your

safety is our top priority! Have a safe and happy carnival!