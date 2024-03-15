St. Croix man charged with beating girlfriend and stealing her car

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man faces a litany of charges for allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s car, authorities said.

Iran Maldonado, 31, of Grove Place was arrested and charged with destruction to property; brandishing, exhibiting or use of a deadly weapon; unauthorized use of a vehicle; third-degree assault and aggravated assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Maldonado turned himself into law enforcement on Wednesday, according to documents filed in Superior Court.

Police issued a wanted poster for Maldonado after an officer was dispatched to a Lorraine Village apartment on Tuesday morning.

Responding officers interviewed the caller, who told them Maldonado took her vehicle without permission after an argument, according to the VIPD.

Police later located the vehicle and Maldonado in the Candido Guadalupe housing community. A registration check of the 2005 Dodge Neon showed that the license plate belonged to a 2007 red Hyundai Tucson and the sticker registration belonged to a 1995 Ford Ranger. Maldonado was told the vehicle would be impounded.

At that point, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in court, Maldonado became “irate” and removed the car’s battery before flattening one of the tires with a knife. Asked to stop by a police officer, Maldonado then allegedly began approaching the officer with a knife before being held back by another man present.

Maldonado turned himself in at the Ann Schrader Command Police Station in Frederiksted town and placed under arrest.

An advice-of-rights hearing for the suspect was scheduled for Thursday morning.