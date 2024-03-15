Cops search for missing man on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands Police are asking for the community’s help in locating 30-year-old Christopher Ashtian, who was last seen Monday.

Ashtian’s mother said he left home Monday and has not returned, and she reported him missing on Wednesday, according to police.

“Christopher Ashtian was last seen wearing blue pants, a red shirt and white converse sneakers. Mr. Ashtian wears a beard, and has unkempt hair, with a birth mark on one of his calves,” according to police.

MISSING: Christopher Ashtian, 30, on St. Thomas

If you have seen or know this individual, please contact the Virgin Island Police Department, Major Crime Unit at 340-642-8449 or contact 911.