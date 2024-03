FREDERIKSTED — Police on St. Croix are searching for a 35-year-old woman in connection with a case of identity theft, according to a notice the Virgin Islands Police Department issued on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Love Pluviose is asked to call 911 or 340-778-2211. Detective Ruchella Samuel at the Economic Crimes Unit can be reached at 340-712-6149. Crime Stoppers USVI can be reached by calling 1-800-222-8477.

