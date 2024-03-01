Former Calypso Monarch Accused of Repeatedly Beating Girlfriend

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a St. Thomas man was accused of repeatedly beating his girlfriend.

Reginald “Ras Regg” Martin, 68, was arrested and charged with simple assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 4:49 p.m. Monday, when the Domestic Violence Unit was notified that a 55-uear-old female told officers at the Mariel C. Newton Command that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Reginald “Ras Regg” Martin, 68, on St. Thomas.

“The female victim told police that Mr. Reginald Martin struck her multiple times and pushed her, causing injuries about her body,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

Martin appeared at the Domestic Violence Unit at 10:00 a.m. Thursday but declined to make a statement when presented with the charges, according to Freeman.

The suspect was advised of his Miranda Rights and formally placed under arrest, police said.

No bail was offered to Martin under the territory’s domestic violence statutes. Martin was jailed pending further court action.

Martin, also known as “Ras Regg,” is a former Virgin Islands Carnival calypso monarch.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone having information about this crime can notify 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5535, 340-715-5536, or the Office of the Police Chief.