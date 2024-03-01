Man steals ‘several items’ from Kmart at gunpoint and flees on foot

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a St. Thomas man stole “several item” from Kmart at gunpoint and then fled on foot, Virgin Islands Police said.

The case began at 8:29 a.ml Thursday when 911 dispatchers fielded a call about a robbery at the Kmart in Lockhart Gardens Shopping Center on, St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

“The 911 Central stated that a black male removed several items from the establishment, brandished what appeared to be a firearm at the security officer and fled on foot,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

This case is currently under active investigation as a grand larceny by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911 or Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective D. Greenaway-Thomas at 340-774-2211 ext. 5574 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.