Unlawful sexual contact with a minor alleged at unnamed school on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Officers assigned to the Criminal Investigation Bureau were dispatched to the Mariel Newton Command to investigate a report of unlawful sexual contact with a minor at an unnamed school on St. Thomas.

When officers arrived on the scene Thursday, they met with an adult female and her minor child who is allegedly the victim in this case, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The mother explained that she was contacted by her minor child’s school who notified her of an incident that occurred concerning a sexual assault involving her minor child,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “The mother also explained to officers that the possible person of interest is an individual that she has known for several years.”

Additionally, CIB officers indicated that another family member was present during the police interview to provide emotional support during the investigative process, according to the VIPD.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Police Chief’s Office or

Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI. at 1-800-222-8477.