VIDE encourages young women to ‘lead and connect’ in vlogging workshop

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — In celebration of International Girls in Information Communication Technology (ICT) Day, the Virgin Islands Department of Education State Office of Curriculum and Instruction and VIYA will host a Vlogging Workshop for female students in 4th to 12th grade.

The workshop is open to female students of public, private, and parochial schools. It will take place on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm via Zoom.

Students will meet with Cira Burke, vlogger and VIYA ambassador. For additional information please contact State STEM Director Shamika S. Williams at [email protected] or at 340-774-0100, extension 8073.