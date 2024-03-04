Vehicle strikes utility pole in St. Thomas leaving hundreds without electricity, WAPA says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Hundreds were without electricity in Tutu this morning after a vehicle collided with a utility pole this morning, causing widespread power outages in St. Thomas.

Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority customers found themselves without power after the incident in Smith Bay starting at 10:00 a.m., WAPA said via social media.

WAPA predicted that customers from Cassi Hill to Sapphire would be without electricity for at least five hours, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today.

“On the island of St. Thomas due to a vehicle crashing into a pole in the Smith Bay area there is an electrical service interruption today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” WAPA said. “During this time, customers from Cassi Hill to Sapphire will experience an outage lasting approximately five hours.”