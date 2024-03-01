VIPD investigating second instance of grand theft auto on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is

seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information related to a vehicle theft operation at Blue Car Rental in St. Thomas.

The Virgin Islands Police Department “swiftly responded” to a report of ongoing vehicle thefts at Blues Car Rental in Altona and Welgunst at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, according to the VIPD.

“The diligent and rapid response of law enforcement personnel effectively disrupted

the operation, preventing further thefts,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “Despite the suspects managing to leave with one Silver Suzuki XL-7 bearing the plate number TGO-938.”

Reports indicate that the suspects involved in the attempted theft were armed and considered dangerous, according to Freeman.

The VIPD is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Investigation

Bureau at 340-774-2211 extensions 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5556, Emergency services by dialing

911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or Directly to the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5546 or

the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.