VIPD seeks to crack vehicle theft operation with the public’s help

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is

seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information related to a vehicle theft operation

at Discount Car Rental.

The Virgin Island Police Department “swiftly responded” to a report of ongoing vehicle thefts at Discount Car Rental in St. Thomas at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the VIPD.

“The diligent and rapid response of law enforcement personnel effectively disrupted the operation, preventing further thefts,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “Despite the suspects managing to leave with one Jeep Wrangler, diligent police action led to its swift recovery at the Nisky

intersection.”

Officers made a “crucial decision” to halt all traffic in the area, aiding in the recovery of the stolen vehicle, according to Freeman.

However, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, she said.

“Reports indicate that the suspects involved in the attempted theft were armed and considered dangerous, heightening the urgency and complexity of the situation,” Freeman added.

The VIPD is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Investigation

Bureau at 340-774-2211 extensions 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5556, Emergency services by dialing

911, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1-800-222-TIPS or Directly to the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5546 or

the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.

The VIPD assured the public that all tips will be kept confidential and contributors can remain anonymous.