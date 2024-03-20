Virgin Islands Board of Education Schedules Meeting for Tomorrow

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The 21st elected Virgin Islands Board of Education (VIBE) will conduct its regularly scheduled board meeting to discuss board committees’ and operations matters at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21. The VIBE may go into executive session during the meeting to discuss certain matters as permitted or required by Virgin Islands law.

Due to limited capacity, advance registration (no later than three days prior to the meeting) and completion of a self-assessment health checklist are required to attend board meetings in person. Meeting registrants are reminded that all persons are required to register on their behalf.

After registering, individuals will receive a confirmation email containing information about attending the meeting. Attendance will be immediately denied for refusal to complete the self-assessment or if an answer to any question is yes, regardless of vaccination status.

Visitors are required to wear a mask entirely over the nose and mouth during in-person board meetings and in publicly accessible areas within the VIBE’s facilities.

For more information, including how to participate in the meeting, contact the St. Thomas/St. John district office at 340-774-4546 or the St. Croix district office at 340-772-4144.