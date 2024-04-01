1 of 2 ‘males’ who ran away from parked vehicle arrested on gun, ammunition charge

CHRISTIANSTED — Two “males” sitting in a parked truck drew the attention of authorities when they quickly exited it and ran away.

Jamal Roebuck, 41, was arrested and charged with carrying of a firearm openly or concealed and possession or sale of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began onn Wednesday, when officers assigned to the Special Operations Bureau were on patrol in Sion Farm “when they observed two males who were sitting in a white Toyota Tacoma truck, hastily exited the truck and locked it,” according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Jamal Roebuck, 41, of St. Croix.

As a K9 Officer walked the area with his K9 partner, a weapons and ammunition detection dog,

gave a positive alert on the truck, police said.

The registered owner of the truck gave consent to search the truck. During the search of the vehicle, a Walter P .45 Caliber handgun was discovered inside of the glove compartment, according to police.

“Jamal Roebuck stated that the gun recovered inside the Toyota Tacoma belonged to him,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Bail for Roebuck was set at $50,000.00. His current disposition was not made clear by police.