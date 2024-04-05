5 men indicted on drug charges after DEA sting operation

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A federal grand jury retuned indictments Thursday charging five St. Thomas men with drug trafficking.

The men who were charged are: Jamil Bell, 43, Peter Francis, 33, Niah Henry, 44, Anwar Lockhart, 41, and Kenson Plasimo, 43, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

According to court documents, between December 5, 2023, and December 7, 2023, the Drug

Enforcement Administration and the Virgin Islands Police Department utilized an undercover agent

to conduct purchases of cocaine and oxycodone pills from the defendants in the area of Red Hook,

St. Thomas.

These cases were investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Virgin

Islands Police Department (VIPD).

It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Cherrisse Woods and Kimberly Riley.