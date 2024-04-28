Calypso Monarch contest to serve up humor, satire as nine seek coveted crown

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A line of horn players read the sheet music before them. Backup singers work out chorus lines with calypsonians. And, under dim lights at Pilgrim’s Terrace one evening, Malvern Gumbs, this year’s Village honoree and Spectrum bandleader, guides the musicians on stage through several renditions, making sure the timing and phrasing is on point. They are rehearsing for the St. Thomas Carnival 2024 Calypso Monarch competition, when nine competitors will sing for the crown at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Carnival Village.

On the program from St. Croix are defending St. Thomas Carnival Calypso Monarch Hansill “Richie Buntin” Buntin, alongside former monarchs of both St. Thomas Carnival and Crucian Christmas Festival. They include Samuel “Mighty Pat” Ferdinand, a two-time Carnival Calypso Monarch and multiple winner of the Festival Calypso Monarch, two-time Festival Monarch Emogen “Blackness” Creese, and the reigning Festival Calypso Monarch Karen “Lady Mac” McIntosh, with a previous title in 2005. Hailing from St. Thomas are Nigel “Ny-G” Wrensford, Eldrick “Chaplet” Liburd, and George “General Val” Whyte; and from St. John are Lucas “John Gotti” Evans and Myrel “Super T” Tonge. Yellowman will not be competing this year.

They will be judged on lyrics, melody, creativity, originality, clarity, rendition, and presentation.

Photo by: AYESHA MORRIS

Special guest artists Dennison “Dice” Joseph of Dominica, Roxanne “Queen Roxxy” Webster of Anguilla, revered 11-time St. Croix Festival Calypso Monarch Camille “King Derby” Macedon, and Sa’Moore “Prince Rainy” Weekes are also set to perform.

“It’s going to be much more competitive because it’s three islands,” Daril Scott, chair of the calypso committee, said. “It’s like island against island, in a fun way.”

Evans, the 2018 monarch, was among the calypsonians running his songs with the band ahead of the show early this week, along with Wrensford and Whyte.

“A lot of the calypsonians said they’re coming for me, and it’s not like I win the crown last year… but everybody still target me,” Evans said. “I don’t know why, so that got me excited. We’re just going to give a good show and make the U.S. Virgin Islands and the people out there know that we still keep our culture going.”

Wrensford, who sings with When band, will participate for his second year in a row.

“Ever since I’m a little boy I always wanted to sing calypso. I just love the art form,” he said. “The show is going to be packed with a lot of talent, a lot of good singers. Everybody has to fight for their spot, so it’s going to be a great show.”

And Whyte, 74, who has sung calypso for more than 40 years and played with Imaginations Brass internationally, said he joined the show after urging by his supporters.

“I like my fans, No. 1, and every time I go in and I don’t place, some say ‘man, you shouldn’t go back in,’” Whyte said. “And I say, ‘well look at the amount of fans who said I should continue.’”

While in the past, the calypso competition lineup would draw from the top finishers at thriving elimination tents held across the island, recently it has opened up to anyone who volunteers, Scott said.

Two individuals, Lady “Lady Tashika” Baly and Ulric “Irari” Ferrari, who have actively supported calypso since the 1980s through hosting elimination tents and singing, respectively, will be honored at the show.

“I’m trying starting this year, every time we have a show it’s to bring forward some of the old legends who make it what it is today,” he said.

For calypso music to continue, many feel a younger generation needs to get involved.

Tymarri Lee, 22, a new member of Spectrum who is excited to sing at the village opening, said he was one of the few young people he saw while attending the calypso show for the first time last year.

“Not a lot of young people go but I went to see what it’s about and it was real nice. It’s a good vibe. I got to meet a lot of calypsonians, some famous ones,” Lee said. “It was interesting. I came and watched, I listened to the lyrics. It was kind of funny. It was nice. It’s a great experience to see a different genre with this calypso show.”

Tickets for Saturday’s competition are $20, available at Men’s Corner in Havensight; Fashion Source and Perfume World in Tutu Park Mall; Cheryl’s Gifts and Bags in Nisky Center; and Sole to Soul downtown.