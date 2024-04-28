‘Strong’ 4.9 magnitude earthquake hits near Anegada; no tsunami threat

ROAD TOWN, Tortola — A “strong” magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred about 33 miles northwest of Anegada Island in the British Virgin Islands at 8:23 a.m. AST today, the Pacific Tsunami Alert Center said.

The quake had a very shallow depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers) and was reported felt by some people near the epicenter.

An aftershock of 3.7 magnitude was recorded about 50 miles north of St. John at 1:00 p.m. AST today, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

NO tsunami threat for the U.S. Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico as a result of the tremors.

This magnitude is preliminary and is subject to revision.

https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/british-virgin-islands/anegada-island.html