Cops arrest project man who fired shots at car

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man on foot who police observed to fire shots at a moving vehicle was arrested on Monday night.

Foster G. Webster Jr., of St. Thomas, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 9:45 p.m. Monday, when the VIPD’s Special Operations Bureau was conducting “Operation Guardian” in Oswald Harris Court, according to police.

VIPD mug shot of Foster G. Webster Jr. of St. Thomas

“Officers came upon an armed individual firing shots at another individual in a vehicle,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “Officers gave command while taking cover, gunshots were exchanged and both individuals fled area.”

Webster Jr. turned himself today to officers at the Richard Callwood Command in reference to the shooting, “with a gunshot wound to his arm,” according to Freeman.

Webster was taken to Schneider Hospital for medical treatment after he was taken into official custody, according to police.

Unable to post bail, the suspect was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Webster is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

The VIPD is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Investigation

Bureau at 340-774-2211 extensions 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5556, Emergency services by dialing

911, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1-800-222-8477 or Directly to the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5546 or

the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.

The VIPD assures the public that all tips will be kept in the strictest of confidence and that tipsters can remain anonymous throughout the process.