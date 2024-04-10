High surf advisory now in effect for parts of St. Thomas and St. John

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A high surf advisory is now in effect for St. Thomas and St. John and surrounding areas, NOAA’s lead meteorologist Ian Carlos Colón-Pagán said this morning.

Pulses of a long-period northerly swell and moderate to locally strong east to northeast winds will maintain hazardous seas for small craft, according to Colón-Pagán.

Consequently, dangerous swimming and life-threatening rip current conditions are likely for beachgoers, he said.

Marine Conditions

Mariners can expect seas equal or greater than seven feet across most local waters. Hazardous conditions for small craft. Fresh to locally strong northeast winds affecting the waters. .Rip Currents…Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone particularly across the northern USVI. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone particularly across St. Croix.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday

The High Risk of Rip Currents spread to St. Croix tomorrow, persisting across the islands through Saturday, becoming moderate after (St. Croix possibly reaching a high risk on Monday). Limited to elevated wind risk mainly across the waters and coastal areas, becoming limited Saturday onwards. Marine risk will be elevated.