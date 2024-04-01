Diddy’s time in the USVI under examination as part of feds probe of sex trafficking claims

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — In a recent legal filing in the Southern District of New York, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones brought forward allegations of sexual assault, emotional distress, and other serious charges against music mogul Sean Combs, also known as “P Diddy,” and other defendants.

Among the various accusations detailed in the lawsuit, one notable aspect is the claim regarding events that transpired in the U.S. Virgin Islands, shedding light on a series of alleged illegalities spanning several locations, including also New York, California, and Florida.

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations conducted raids on the residences of the 54-year-old in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25, as part of a continuing investigation into sex trafficking by federal authorities based in New York.

According to the lawsuit, Jones, an American artist and music producer, spent several weeks on a yacht in the U.S. Virgin Islands, rented by Combs, as part of his engagement on Combs’s Love album project. This period is highlighted within a broader timeline from September 2022 to November 2023, during which Jones claims to have been subjected to numerous instances of misconduct that went beyond his professional responsibilities.

The lawsuit alleges that during his time in the U.S. Virgin Islands and other locations, Jones was witness to, and victim of, actions by Combs and his associates that included providing alcohol laced with ecstasy to minors and sex workers. Employees of the yacht are said to have witnessed instructions given by defendant Kristina Khorram, chief of staff to Sean Combs, to spike champagne bottles with ecstasy, further implicating Combs and his staff in illicit activities.

The allegations extend into serious criminal behavior, accusing Combs of the acquisition, use, and distribution of various illegal substances, such as ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, and mushrooms. Jones claims he was coerced into participating in illegal activities, including drug distribution and soliciting sex workers, under the influence of Combs’s power and control.

The legal action taken by Jones outlines a distressing series of events, claiming that he endured sexual harassment and assault at the hands of Combs, which reportedly occurred across multiple locations, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is within these claims that Jones describes a pattern of behavior from Combs and his associates that purportedly included the illegal distribution of drugs and the manipulation of individuals for sexual exploitation.

The lawsuit not only accuses Combs of personal misconduct but also implicates several entities and individuals connected to the music mogul, including Justin Dior Combs, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Lucian Charles Grainge, Kristina Khorram, and others associated with Combs Global Enterprises, Motown Records, Universal Music Group, and Love Records. These parties are alleged to have played various roles in supporting or facilitating the activities described.

One of the more harrowing allegations detailed in the lawsuit involves an incident at Chalice Recording Studios, where Jones claims to have been present during a shooting that resulted in one individual being injured. The complaint alleges that Combs and his son, Justin Combs, were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting, adding a layer of violence to the already grave accusations of sexual and emotional abuse.

Throughout the lawsuit, seen here, Jones describes a culture of fear and intimidation, where Combs’s influence over the music industry and his control over individuals in his orbit allowed him to allegedly perpetrate a range of illegal activities without consequence. Jones is seeking justice through the legal system, highlighting the need for accountability in an industry often shrouded in power dynamics that can obscure the truth.

The case, filed in the Southern District of New York, is being closely watched, not only for its high-profile defendant but for the serious and wide-ranging allegations it brings to light.

If you enjoyed reading this Virgin Islands Free Press article, why not let John know by sending $25.00 via PayPal to: [email protected]