High surf advisory extended to northern USVI

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A high surf advisory which was extended through last evening in Puerto Rico now also includes the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, Ian Carlos Colón-Pagán, NOAA’s lead meteorologist, said today.

Residents in St. Thomas and St. John should expect pulses from a “long-period northerly swell” and moderate to locally fresh east-northeast winds to promote hazardous seas for small craft, according to Colón-Pagán.

Beachgoers should beware of “dangerous swimming and life-threatening rip current conditions” through midweek, he said.

No tropical cyclone formation is expected during the next seven days.

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph.

Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

