High surf advisory extended to northern USVI

Breaking News, British Virgin Islands News, Caribbean News, Environmental News, Puerto Rico News, St. John News, St. Thomas News

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A high surf advisory which was extended through last evening in Puerto Rico now also includes the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, Ian Carlos Colón-Pagán, NOAA’s lead meteorologist, said today.

Residents in St. Thomas and St. John should expect pulses from a “long-period northerly swell” and moderate to locally fresh east-northeast winds to promote hazardous seas for small craft, according to Colón-Pagán. 

High surf advisory extended to northern USVI

Beachgoers should beware of “dangerous swimming and life-threatening rip current conditions” through midweek, he said.

No tropical cyclone formation is expected during the next seven days.

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph.

Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

If you enjoyed reading this Virgin Islands Free Press article, why not let John know by sending $25.00 via PayPal to: [email protected]

High surf advisory extended to northern USVI
American tourist dies, U.S. Marine missing in separate incidents off Puerto Rico coast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *